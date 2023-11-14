Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

