Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $161.28 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

