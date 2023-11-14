Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

