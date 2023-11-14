Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

