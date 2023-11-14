Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

