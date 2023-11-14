ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
ON Price Performance
NYSE ONON traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,949,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,592. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is Put Option Volume?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.