ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,949,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,592. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.