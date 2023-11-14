Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5,340,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 6,193.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,258,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $149,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

