Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORGO

Organogenesis Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 248,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $319.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.