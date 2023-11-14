Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,550,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 200.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 166,624 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $325,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 16,392.23%. Research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

