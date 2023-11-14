Oxford Instruments plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,014.90 ($24.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,020.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,374.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,414 ($29.65).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

