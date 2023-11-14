Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.