Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $7.08. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,109,650 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 13.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

