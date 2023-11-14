PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PAGS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 726,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
