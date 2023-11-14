PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,695 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 1.20% of PAR Technology worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PAR traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 28,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

