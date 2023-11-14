Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on December 8th

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE PRK opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. Park National has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $151.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 105.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

