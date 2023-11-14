Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $10.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.00. 66,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,674. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $430.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.24.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.