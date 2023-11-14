Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.40

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.40 and last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 49566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

