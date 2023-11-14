Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $12.06. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 468,016 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paysafe by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Paysafe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.