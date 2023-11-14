Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $40,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,756. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Stock Up 15.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.