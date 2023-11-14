Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PSH stock opened at GBX 2,993.44 ($36.76) on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of GBX 2,670 ($32.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,115 ($38.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 65.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,975.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,895.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

