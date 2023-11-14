Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pershing Square Price Performance
PSH stock opened at GBX 2,993.44 ($36.76) on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of GBX 2,670 ($32.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,115 ($38.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 65.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,975.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,895.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Pershing Square Company Profile
