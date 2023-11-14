Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

