PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,204 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PG&E worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.