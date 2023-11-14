Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.60. The stock has a market cap of £96.07 million, a PE ratio of -282.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 20.73 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.64 ($0.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £953.48 ($1,170.92). In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,334 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £953.48 ($1,170.92). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 29,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,077.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 62,133 shares of company stock worth $1,394,829. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

