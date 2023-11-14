Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

