Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 243.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

