Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 718 ($8.82) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 739 ($9.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 680.33 ($8.35).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHNX

Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

PHNX stock opened at GBX 488.60 ($6.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -596.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($7.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,341.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.28 ($122,802.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,081 shares of company stock worth $13,784,682. Insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.