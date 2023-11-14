Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.