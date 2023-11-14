Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
