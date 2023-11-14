Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

