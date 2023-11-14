Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.