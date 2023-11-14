Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$30.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$827.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.68. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$16.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$27,010.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

