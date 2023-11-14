PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $88,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

