Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Precision Optics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Optics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Precision Optics during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

