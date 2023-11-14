Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Precision Optics Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
