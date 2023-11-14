Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.63.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.71 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$79.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

