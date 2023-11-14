Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%.
Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.71 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$79.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
