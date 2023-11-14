Presto Automation (PRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 13,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,746. The company has a market cap of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.42. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

