PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

