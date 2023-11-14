ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.38

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 43155985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

