ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.38

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 43155985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.