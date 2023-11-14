Prospect Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

PSEC opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at $435,788,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

