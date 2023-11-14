Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prothena makes up about 3.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 23,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,900. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

