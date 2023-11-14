Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PUK stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($18.91) to GBX 1,460 ($17.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.02) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.34) to GBX 1,610 ($19.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.