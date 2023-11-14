PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PPERY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
