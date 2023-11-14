PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PPERY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Featured Stories

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

