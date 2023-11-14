Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,814 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

COLB opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

