Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 13,934 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

