Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $68,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.