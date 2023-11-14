Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,458,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $742,627 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.