Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.36% of Matador Resources worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.