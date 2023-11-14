Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

