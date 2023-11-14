Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,602 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

