Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 29,095 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,250. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.