Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 64,905 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,905 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $219.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

